Lebanon unaffected by global hack so far: Ogero

A global cyber network hack which has so far hit 74 countries does not appear to have affected Lebanon, Ogero head Imad Kreidieh told The Daily Star late Friday night.



The hack, which appears to be a "ransomware" attack scrambled data on computers and demanded payments of $300 to $600 to restore access.



Meanwhile, telecoms giant Telefonica was among many targets in Spain, though it said the attack was limited to some computers on an internal network and had not affected clients or services.

...