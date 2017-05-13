Sukleen halts work in Metn, Kesrouan; mayors urge calm

As Sukleen's waste collection contract comes to an end in the Metn and Kesrouan districts Saturday, mayors from the concerned areas voiced differing opinions on the outlook of rubbish management. Dikwaneh Mayor Antoine Chakhtoura blasted Sukleen, claiming it had provided poor service over the last month.



Though clearly frustrated, Chakhtoura said he was convinced the government's waste management plan, which will take over Sunday, would work.



Jdeideh-Boushrieh-Sadd Mayor Antoine Jbara told The Daily Star work was ongoing on the new Burj Hammoud landfill, which was part of the government plan under former Agriculture Minister Akram Chehayeb.



Under the 1997 contract, Sukleen's responsibilities were extended to collecting waste and treating it at the Karantina and Amrousieh plants, while sister company Sukomi was contracted to manage the then-newly established Naameh landfill.

