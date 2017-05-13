Innovation to development: The CSR route

Why does the world need a CSR strategy to be integrated into each company's vision?



Hence, civil society needs a supporting partner that can impact societies positively and have the ability to play a role in the development of societies.



In this respect, some organizations don't dig deeply in integrating a CSR strategy into their vision, while others thrive to have a CSR strategy that can be assimilated in the company's vision and implemented in their daily operations.



Hence, if every organization, whether big or small, manages its competitive advantage, CSR activities and innovative tools in a strategical way that unites with the society's needs, we will hopefully reach a world where justice and fairness prevail.

...