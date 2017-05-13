Hasbani calls for giving higher priority to security after fatal nightclub shooting

HASBANI: SECURITY SHOULD BE PRIORITY



Health Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ghassan Hasbani said Friday that priority should be given to the security situation in Lebanon.



Prime Minister Saad Hariri visited Suleiman's family to pay respects.



The Lebanese Army announced the arrest of five individuals suspected of being affiliated with Daesh (ISIS), three in north Lebanon and two in the Bekaa Valley.



State Security agents arrested the four suspects in the eastern city of Baalbeck.



A U.S. national of European origin on a flight from Brazil was stopped attempting to smuggle 5.3 kg while a Venezuelan passenger was stopped with 12 kg of cocaine inside her luggage on a flight from Turkey.

...