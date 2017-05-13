Berri and Al-Jadeed locked in legal battle

Speaker Nabih Berri and Al-Jadeed TV channel are now embroiled in a legal battle of complaint and counter-complaint following fierce accusations of blame over the torching of a TV station van.



Chairman of Al-Jadeed Tahseen Khayat, journalist Karma Khayat, the station's Head of News and Political Programs Maryam al-Bassam as well as the TV station itself were reportedly named in the complaint.



The attack on an Al-Jadeed van while it was parked in front of the TV station's Beirut headquarters was the fourth attack against the station in the last six months.



On TV, Al-Jadeed's Khayyat accused Berri's Amal Movement of instigating the attack and made a link to the station's reports accusing Berri and Amal of graft.

...