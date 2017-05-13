Hezbollah border pullout sends strong message

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hasan Nasrallah's announcement that the party will withdraw from its positions on the Lebanese side of the eastern border has raised questions over the party's motives and future designs for the region.



The so-called four-towns agreement saw rebel groups leave the Syrian towns of Zabadani and Madaya, which they previously held. Their relocation to the north of Syria left almost all of the Syrian side of the Lebanese-Syrian border under Hezbollah's control. The rugged border region between Lebanon and Syria near Arsal still has significant pockets of militant forces that the Army, and until now Hezbollah, have targeted daily with artillery and airstrikes.



Hezbollah's units are participating across the Syrian theater, with troops battling from Palmyra all the way to the countryside around Aleppo.



Hezbollah may be also be signaling its support for American arms shipments and support to the Lebanese Army – especially the Land Border Regiments. The Army commander, Gen. Joseph Aoun, will be heading to Washington soon and is expected to call for increased support in the battle against terrorism.



In a dark warning, a senior rebel commander that heads a faction of the Free Syrian Army told The Daily Star that although Hezbollah may have secured the border for the time being, their leaving jeopardizes that control.

