Southern border tense ahead of Resistance Day



"They lie low and hide under trees, but the Lebanese Army and Hezbollah have seen light armored vehicles moving with little noise inside the Israeli town of Metula," Kfar Kila resident Mohammad Hijazi said.



Days before Hezbollah celebrates Resistance and Liberation Day on May 25, the anniversary of the end of Israeli occupation, the group has put up signs to convey a message to Israel: Hezbollah is on alert.



The banners Hezbollah has raised along the Blue Line are emblazoned with slogans both in Arabic and Hebrew alongside photographs of Hezbollah fighters and flags.

...