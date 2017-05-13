House session possible but extension next week ruled out

It's definite that Parliament's term would not be extended next week as had originally been planned in the face of strong opposition from across the political spectrum. But a Parliament session, scheduled for May 15 to extend the legislative body's term for one year, can still be held to discuss other important items on the agenda, sources close to Speaker Nabih Berri said Friday.



The source said there are some 13 items on the agenda of Monday's Parliament session, including a draft law presented by Zahle MP Nicolas Fattouch to extend the legislature's term for one year, the salary hike bill and financial and cooperation deals between Lebanon and other states.



However, the session requires a quorum of 65 MPs, or half of Parliament's 128 members plus one, to convene.



Berri, who has repeatedly said he opposed a new extension of Parliament's mandate which expires on June 20, has vowed not to hold Monday's session unless there was an agreement on a new electoral law.



Hariri disclosed for the first time that his parliamentary bloc, which currently includes 33 MPs, would be reduced to 27 or 28 MPs under a new law.

...