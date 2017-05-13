Lebanon clean as hack sweeps globe

A global computer hack that has so far hit at least 74 countries does not appear to have affected Lebanon, Ogero head Imad Kreidieh told The Daily Star late Friday night.



The type of malware infecting global systems was identified by experts as "Wanna Cry," also known as "Wanna Decryptor". It exploits a vulnerability in Microsoft's Windows operating system that allows it to automatically spread across networks, which gives it the ability to quickly infect large numbers of machines at the same organization.

...