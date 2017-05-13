Israel behind hack during Nasrallah speech: ministry

Investigations discovered Friday that Israel was behind that hack that compromised Lebanon's telecommunications network, as the Hezbollah-affiliated War Media Center announced that the party had begun handing over positions along the border to the Lebanese Army.



As Hezbollah's Secretary-General Hasan Nasrallah was giving a speech Thursday marking the death of top Hezbollah military commander Mustafa Badreddine, defamatory messages were sent appearing to be from the party's media office.



Then, Israel or its allies sent text and voice messages to Lebanese mobile phones and hacked into Hezbollah's television station Al-Manar, which it unsuccessfully tried to take off the air.



Meanwhile, Hezbollah's War Media Center Friday announced that Hezbollah units had handed over positions in Tfail, Brital's outskirts, Haam and Maaraboun to the Army.

...