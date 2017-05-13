Statue of Christian saint in south Lebanon smashed in act of vandalism

Unknown suspects Saturday allegedly smashed a statue of a prominent Christian saint in the south Lebanon town of Abra, a source told The Daily Star.



The damaged statue of Saint Elijah was one of many roadside Christian statues found in niches in the Shrines neighborhood of the town, located east of Sidon.



A CCTV video from the Municipality of Abra showed four unidentified youths walking near the statues late Friday night.



Army intelligence raided the informal al-Bonyan Syrian encampment in the town, arresting around 10 suspects.

