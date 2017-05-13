Lebanese officials renew support for proportional vote law

Senior Lebanese officials Saturday called for the endorsement of a new vote law based on proportionality.



Finance Minister and political aide to Speaker Nabih Berri, Ali Hasan Khalil renewed his support for a vote law that would unite the Lebanese and that would be based on proportionality.



Khalil, lashed out against the delay in agreeing on a new law to replace the current 1960 majoritarian voting system.



If no agreement is reached on an electoral law by the end of May, Aoun may sign a decree opening an extraordinary session for Parliament to give [rivals] more time to explore a new voting legislation.

