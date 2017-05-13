Lebanon's inmates go on hunger strike to demand general amnesty

Extremist cleric Sheikh Khaled Hoblos Saturday declared a mass hunger strike at Lebanese prisons to press for general amnesty to be granted to all prisoners.



Hoblos, in a 4.27 minute audio clip, urged prison administrations not to force inmates to back down on their hunger strike, deeming it "a right guaranteed by the law".



The notorious Islamist militant Osama Mansour, who was wanted on terrorism charges, was killed in the operation in which Hoblos was apprehended.



Protests are routinely held by the families of Islamist inmates throughout Lebanon.



Hoblos blamed the political "division" for the security incidents that occurred in Lebanon.

...