Celebratory gunfire in Ain al-Hilweh injures two

FILE - Children play with a football in an alley in Sidon's old city. (The Daily Star/Mohammed Zaatari)
Lebanon's security a top priority: Hasbani
Security meeting urges firm sentences in gunfire cases
Lebanon Central Security Council demands strict sentences against random gunfire suspects
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Lebanon's security a top priority: Hasbani
Security meeting urges firm sentences in gunfire cases
Lebanon Central Security Council demands strict sentences against random gunfire suspects
On seafront, Sidon opens second park in as many years
Southern border tense ahead of Resistance Day
South Lebanon mosques unify sermons in solidarity with Palestinian hunger strikers
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE