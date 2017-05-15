Palestinians still long for home, justice

When Omar Ahmad Fahd-Kerdiyye and his family fled to Lebanon, under rockets and heavy shelling by the Israeli paramilitary group Haganah, he was just 14 years old.



Before setting off, Kerdiyye recalled how he packed his things quickly, believing he would be returning to his homeland of Palestine soon.



However, 69-years later, Palestinians scattered across the region still wait to return.



Until 2000, Kerdiyye lived in the southern Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh.



As for their last days in Palestine, he said he remembers every second. He said when fighting started, he rushed home where he hid with his family in the corner of the house until the next morning.



In Lebanon, there are 450,000 Palestinian refugees registered in 12 camps, within which Lebanese authorities have no jurisdiction.

...