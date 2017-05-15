International Day Against Homophobia event canceled

An event to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia was canceled Sunday due to security concerns and pressure from religious groups, organizers said. The director of Proud Lebanon, Bertho Makso, told The Daily Star the organization was forced to cancel after security concerns led the venue, the Monroe Hotel in Downtown Beirut, to terminate the reservation the afternoon before the event.



Earlier in the day, Makso said Proud Lebanon heard that messages criticizing the event were circulating on Facebook.



Social media posts reportedly called for people to ring and complain about the event.



Proud's event to mark IDAHOT was also canceled last year, due to pressure from Christian authorities affiliated with the hired venue.

