Vote law defies breakthrough attempt

Prime Minister Saad Hariri, accompanied by the deputy chief of the Lebanese Forces, held crucial talks with Speaker Nabih Berri Sunday night but there was no major breakthrough in the monthslong deadlock over a new electoral law to avert a much-feared vacuum in Parliament before its term expires next month.



The nearly three-hour meeting held at Berri's Ain al-Tineh residence, which included a dinner banquet, was attended by MP George Adwan, the LF's deputy chief, who has been instrumental in shuttling between Berri, Hariri and Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil in a bid to reach a unified vote law formula to govern the upcoming parliamentary elections.



Berri had threatened to withdraw his proposal unless an agreement on a vote law was reached before May 15 .



Berri, who has repeatedly said he opposed a new extension of Parliament's mandate, which expires on June 20, has vowed not to hold Monday's session unless there is an agreement on a new vote law.

...