Refugee crisis overwhelming Lebanon: Hariri

Prime Minister Saad Hariri warned Sunday that Lebanon could no longer deal with the Syrian refugee crisis alone, during a visit to Qatar.



"[The refugee crisis] has raised the poverty rate to 30 percent and doubled the unemployment rate to 20 percent, and to more than 30 percent among the youth," Hariri said during a speech delivered at the 17th Doha Forum in Qatar.



He cited World Bank data to demonstrate the effect of the crisis on the Lebanese economy.



Prior to the forum's opening, Hariri met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.



While in Qatar, Hariri also met with his Qatari counterpart, Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al-Thani.

