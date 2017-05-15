Syrian arrested in northeast Lebanon for weapons trading

General Security Monday announced the arrest of a Syrian charged with the selling of military weapons and munitions to militants in northeast Lebanon.



Following his arrest, the alleged weapons trader, identified by his initials T.Z., admitted to smuggling military weapons and munitions.



The army has regularly attacked positions of Daesh (ISIS) and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham near the Lebanese towns of Arsal and Ras Baalbeck, since the militant groups launched a major attack in that area in 2014 .

...