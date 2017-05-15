Abra mayor praises national support over Christian figurine incident

South Lebanon's Abra Mayor Edgar Mchantaf Monday praised the national support which he and his town had received following Saturday's incident, in which a figurine of Saint Elijah was removed from its niche and smashed.



On Saturday morning, the figurine of Saint Elijah was found cast by the road some 10 meters away from the shrine.



A CCTV video from the Municipality of Abra showed four unidentified youths walking near the statues late Friday night.



Army intelligence raided the informal al-Bonyan Syrian encampment in the town, arresting around 10 suspects.



Police eventually managed to arrest the five suspects.



The damaged statue of Saint Elijah was one of many roadside Christian statues found in niches in the Shrines neighborhood of the town, located east of the southern city of Sidon.

...