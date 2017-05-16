Tfail residents begin process of returning home

A number of former residents of the Lebanese village of Tfail have begun returning to the border town, a prominent former mufti from Baalbeck told The Daily Star.



As the Syrian conflict intensified in 2011, many Lebanese fled Tfail to east Lebanon villages and towns, but some 30 families remained in their homes.



Although Tfail, whose residents are predominantly Sunni, is officially a Lebanese town, its residents have previously used Syrian state services and Syrian currency.



Rifai said it is not enough that Tfail's residents return to the town.



Rifai also described the village as Tfail's "main artery" to the surrounding area, and called on the authorities to allow Syrian refugees from Arsal al-Ward to return to their homes in Syria.



According to the sheikh, between 100 and 150 Syrian families from Arsal al-Ward currently live in refugee camps around the north eastern Lebanese town of Arsal.

