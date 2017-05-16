Judge bars LBCI from disparaging massive beachfront resort in Beirut

The Judge of Urgent Matters in Beirut issued a decision Monday banning the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International, as well as its social media platforms, from disparaging the name "Eden Bay Resort".



Lebanon's Shura Council decided Wednesday to temporarily halt the construction of the Eden Bay Resort on Ramlet al-Baida, the capital's last public beach.



Previously, in April, Lebanon's Shura Council had reversed a February decision that revoked the construction permit of Eden Bay, also known as Eden Rock.



Ramlet al-Baida has been at the center of controversy since last year when Achour began construction on the Eden Bay Resort on what many activists say is public coastal land.

...