Aoun promises change but urges patience

President Michel Aoun said Monday that after decades of crisis, visible change in the country would take more than the seven months he has been in power.



Mashmoushi added, "We are keen on the success of your term and the return of Lebanon [to the status of] an exemplary nation in this region and, as Pope Jean Paul II dubbed Lebanon, "a message".



For his part, the president said that the road to change was long.



Aoun added that change would be witnessed across all sectors and had been witnessed already in the judiciary, which had been relieved of external political pressures.



Turning to the media industry's plight, Aoun said that urgent solutions were needed in the sector, which had been hit by technological advances.

