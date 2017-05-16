Finding closure 51 years after Kamel Mrowa assassination

To commemorate the 51st anniversary of prominent Lebanese publisher and journalist Kamel Mrowa's assassination, the Kamel Mrowa Foundation launched a website Tuesday presenting the history of his life in an online archive, and publicizing little-known details of his death.



Kamel Mrowa was shot dead on May 16, 1966, in the Beirut office of Al-Hayat, one of the newspapers he founded, by Adnan Chaker Sultani.



The website comes on the heels of a 2016 exhibition in Downtown Beirut that honored the 50-year anniversary of Mrowa's death.



After years of interviews and research, Karim expressed relief that details surrounding his father's assassination would be publicly accessible.



Mrowa, an influential figure in Lebanon's golden age, founded Arabic daily Al-Hayat in 1946, English daily The Daily Star in 1952 and French daily Beyrouth Matin in 1959 .

...