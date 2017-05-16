Hariri cites progress toward accord on electoral law

Prime Minister Saad Hariri insisted Monday that Lebanon is edging closer to an agreement on a new electoral law, urging political parties to put the country's interests first.



Noting that all electoral draft laws on the table have proportionality, Hariri fell short of spurning Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil's controversial sectarian-based two-stage "qualification" vote law proposal, which has drawn opposition from Berri, MP Walid Jumblatt's bloc and the Lebanese Forces.



A source close to Berri described the Ain al-Tineh meeting as "fruitless," saying it did not achieve any major results to end the standoff over a new vote law.



He said that Berri has withdrawn his latest proportional vote law proposal after it was rejected by the Free Patriotic Movement. Berri had said he would withdraw his proposal by May 15 if no agreement was reached on a new electoral law.



Berri has presented two draft laws, one for an electoral law based on complete proportionality, dividing Lebanon into six electoral constituencies, and another calling for the creation of a senate as stipulated by the Taif Accord.

...