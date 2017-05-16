Salameh term extension not on Cabinet agenda: Hasbani

Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Ghassan Hasbani has said that discussions about extending Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh's term will not take place during Wednesday's Cabinet session.



Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil had Monday requested that Cabinet extend Salameh's term for another six years.



It is unlikely that Salameh's term of renewal will be blocked by the Cabinet headed by Hariri, despite claims that some political blocs may call for the appointment of a new candidate.



Hasbani also told Al-Joumhouria that the electoral law discussions have taken "important steps" towards an agreement.

