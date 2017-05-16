Trial for extremist cleric Sheikh Ahmad al-Assir postponed until June 30

Extremist cleric Sheikh Ahmad al-Assir's trial was Tuesday postponed until June 30 after his lawyers demanded that the case be transferred to Lebanon's Military Court of Cassation, a judicial source told The Daily Star.



Assir's previous court session on April 25 had been postponed until May 16 after he refused to speak during a court session, a judicial source had said.



"I will refuse to answer any question the court asks me," Assir had been quoted as saying.



He added that he would not speak because his three lawyers were not present, refusing the appointed seven military lawyers.

