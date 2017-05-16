Families of inmates on hunger strike protest outside Roumieh prison

Dozens of families Tuesday protested by Lebanon's notorious Roumieh prison as inmates continued their hunger strike for a fourth consecutive day.



Calling for a general amnesty for prisoners, the families raised placards and photos of their relatives being held at Roumieh.



The local channel also said that Zahle prison is the latest in Lebanon whose inmates have joined the hunger strike.



Extremist cleric Sheikh Khaled Hoblos had Saturday declared a mass hunger strike in Lebanese prisons to press for general amnesty be granted to all prisoners.

