Copenhagen was also selected as the world's best city for talent in terms of growing, attracting, retaining and creating attractive conditions for talent according to the Global Talent Competitiveness Index 2017 comparing 46 cities worldwide.



Hope and future-mindedness are among the main attributes proven to be a key for societal success.



Hope that has been lately on the sidelines of development research today plays an important role in mitigating development challenges. The best cure is embodied in both hope and motive.



Is it time for us to go into the business of hope?



A fear that can only be faced by a culture of hope and dreams of living in a peaceful society.



One can list many development approaches that shift societies from a culture of fear to a culture of hope through identifying strategies aiming at bringing the world back into harmony with itself.



Hope is a choice and the business of hope is everybody's business.

