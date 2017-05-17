Hariri lauds religious cultural tourism plan

Prime Minister Saad Hariri hailed Lebanon's tolerance Tuesday at the launch of a religious tourism project designed to provide better access to religious sites across the country.



Guidanian added that infrastructure would be improved in areas with holy and religious sites.



Roula Ajouz Sidani, the project coordinator, told The Daily Star that before beginning she and her team had anticipated only around 100 sites would be added to the list.



In assembling a list of 250 sites, Sidani said information was compiled with the intention of unifying it into one language – English – so everyone would be able to understand.



A website for the project – sacredlebanon.com – was also launched, but Sidani said it would be developed further in the next 10 days.

