Vote law back to square one, Bassil firm on his proposal

The latest intensified flurry of activity, including high-level meetings, has failed to bridge the wide gap among rivals over a new electoral law, bringing the monthslong deadlock back to square one and raising fears of either a new extension of Parliament's term, or returning to the disputed 1960 majoritarian system to govern the upcoming elections, political sources said Tuesday.



Perhaps, the seemingly intractable crisis over a new vote law, that has begun raising serious questions about the viability of the country's sectarian-based political system, was best manifested Tuesday when Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said his Free Patriotic Movement stood firm on his sectarian-based two-stage "qualification" vote law proposal, which has drawn opposition from Speaker Nabih Berri, MP Walid Jumblatt's bloc and the Lebanese Forces.



Bassil, the FPM leader, said that in light of the rival parties' failure to agree on a new electoral law, the alternative left is the Orthodox law or the "qualification" law.



It also came after Berri has withdrawn his proportional vote law proposal after it was rejected by the FPM.



Kataeb Party chief MP Sami Gemayel blasted the government for failing to endorse a new electoral law.

