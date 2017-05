Lebanese MP Alain Aoun has said that the electoral law deadlock has left politicians in a "nail-biting" atmosphere until the June 19 deadline.



Speaker Nabih Berri postponed a highly-anticipated Parliament session that was set to take place Monday until May 29, as politicians once again failed to agree on a new electoral vote law.



The meeting, previously scheduled to take place in mid-April, had been postponed by Aoun using his presidential powers via Article 59 of the Constitution.

...