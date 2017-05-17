New vote law only solution to political deadlock: MP Adwan

Lebanese Forces MP Georges Adwan Wednesday said that the only solution to the current political deadlock in the country would be to agree on a new electoral law.



Speaker Nabih Berri postponed a highly-anticipated Parliament session that was set to take place Monday until May 29, as politicians once again failed to agree on a new electoral vote law.



If Parliament does not agree on a new electoral law before meeting on June 19, then the only two options to avoid a political vacuum would be holding elections under the current 1960 majoritarian law or to renew their terms for a third time.

