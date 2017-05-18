Merehbi, Lazzarini behold refugee crisis in south

Minister of State for Refugee Affairs Mouin Merehbi and the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon Philippe Lazzarini paid a visit to the southern towns of Tyre, Shebaa and Marjayoun this week to witness firsthand the challenges faced by the towns in light of the refugee crisis. Water scarcity, electricity cuts and waste mismanagement are issues experienced all across Lebanon, including in the three towns.



In Tyre, Merehbi met Mayor Hasan Dbouk, who lamented the difficulty of dealing with burgeoning waste and "fierce competition" between Lebanese and Syrian nationals in the job market. Dbouk, like other local representatives in the south, asked the government to step up its assistance to municipalities.



The town of Shebaa, tucked between Lebanon's borders with Israel and Syria and adjacent to the occupied Shebaa Farms, has received an estimated 6,000 Syrian refugees, a figure almost equal to that of the town's resident Lebanese population in the winter months.



Merehbi and Lazzarini then paid a visit to the Marj al-Khokh refugee camp, on the outskirts of Marjayoun, where Merehbi was approached by Walid, a Syrian refugee living in the camp.

...