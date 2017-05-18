Guidanian rolls up sleeves, ready to welcome visitors

As the summer season draws near, Tourism Minister Avedis Guidanian met with representatives of the hospitality sector in anticipation of "Visit Lebanon 2017," a four-day event to encourage visitors.



According to Guidanian, the first two days of the event will focus on international to domestic business-to-business exchange with representatives from over 76 countries attending.



While European and Arab companies have been common partners in these initiatives, the minister noted that more attention has been paid to promote Lebanon in Eastern countries such as China, Russia and India.



Nonetheless, with U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban, Edholm noted that the Phoenicia did expect a spike of visitors coming from Arab countries.



In recent years, the numbers have gradually improved but are yet to meet pre crisis years.

