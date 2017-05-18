Ain al-Hilweh residents demonstrate, demand compensation

residents demonstrate, demand compensation



Umm Mohammad Breish, 74, didn't think twice about participating in the daily demonstrations currently taking place in south Lebanon's Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh.



Breish, is along the dozens of other residents from the camp calling on the United Nationals Relief and Works Agency to compensate residents for the damage incurred during the major clashes that shook the Palestinian refugee camp two months ago.



Most protesters assembled after heeding the call of the "People's Initiative," a local civil society group.



Another People's Initiative activist, Ibrahim Abu al-Han, described the daily demonstrations as a culmination of years of dissatisfaction.

