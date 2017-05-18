Some MPs question Aoun exclusion from Trump summit

Saudi Arabia's invitation for Prime Minister Saad Hariri to participate in an international conference sparked the ire of several lawmakers and officials Wednesday. Hariri was invited by Saudi Arabia to participate in the Arab-Islamic-American Summit – set to be held in Riyadh on May 20-21 – where top Middle Eastern officials will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump. Critics claim that President Michel Aoun, as Lebanon's head of state, should represent the country, rather than Hariri as Prime Minister.



Last Thursday, Saudi Arabia invited Hariri to the Arab-Islamic-American Summit, which will be held this weekend.

...