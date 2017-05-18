STL judge asks ‘Why now?’ as defense seeks to disallow witness

Donaldson, a cellular networks expert, is a former analyst for the Office of the Prosecutor. Although he has appeared to give testimony to the STL multiple times in previous years, the prosecution's recent decision to call Donaldson to the stand has suddenly raised opposition from the defense.



In the fourth article of the motion, the defense pointed to the limitations to Donaldson's knowledge of so-called co-location evidence – an aspect of the cellular data used extensively by the prosecution to identify and track the five thought to be behind the assassination.



At Wednesday's hearing, Judge Re, president of the Trial Chamber, repeatedly questioned why the defense had raised this issue recently rather than object to Donaldson's expertise in previous appearances.



Defense counselor Dorothee Le Fraper du Hellen responded, claiming Re was implying the defense deliberately waited to file the motion to bog down the tribunal's progress.

...