Arrested Syrian photographer released pending decision

Mohammad R. was a photographer in Syria, documenting the country's decent into civil war before he fled to Lebanon at the end of 2013, only to be arrested by Army Intelligence on suspicion of belonging to a terrorist organization. "I did not commit any crime either here or while I was in Syria," he said Wednesday, as he appeared before the Military Court.



The photographer, in his 30s, explained that the full extent of his "transgressions" entailed photographing peaceful demonstrations and then – when the uprising turned violent – the death and destruction that ensued.

