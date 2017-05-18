The following security and crime incidents took place across Lebanon Wednesday:



MURDER SUSPECT KILLED IN POLICE SHOOTOUT



A man wanted for over 100 separate crimes was killed in a shootout in Mount Lebanon as police tried to arrest him, the Internal Security Forces announced Wednesday.



Police searched the car and confiscating two assault rifles, two Glock handguns, over 1,000 rounds for the guns, four hand grenades, 1,624 g of marijuana, 29 bottles of Cemo, an addictive cough syrup, and approximately LL25,000,000 ($16,535).

...