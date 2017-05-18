Vote law in limbo as political efforts come to standstill

Political limbo set in Wednesday as reflected in the absence of any meaningful contacts among rivals over a new vote law, giving rise to speculation that returning to the contested 1960 winner-take-all system to govern the upcoming parliamentary elections was the only option left to avert a much-feared vacuum in the legislature.



At the end of a Cabinet session chaired by Hariri Wednesday, the premier spoke separately with Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, the FPM leader, and Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil, a top political aide to Berri, on the ongoing efforts to forge a new vote legislation.



Despite the gloomy political outlook, Berri sounded hopeful that rivals would eventually agree on a new electoral law.



Machnouk said elections could be held under the 1960 law if no agreement on a new vote system was reached before June 20 .



Riachi, one of three ministers representing the Lebanese Forces in the Cabinet, said he shared Berri's optimism about reaching a new electoral law.

