Health Minister unfazed by Saudi summit controversy

Deputy Prime Minister Ghassan Hasbani said that he was not fazed by Prime Minister Hariri's invite to the Arab-Islamic-American Summit in Riyadh.



Last Thursday, Saudi Arabia invited Hariri to the Arab-Islamic-American Summit, which will be held this weekend.



Some Lebanese politicians quested the decision to invite the prime minister over President Michel Aoun.



King Abdullah II of Jordan, Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and Niger's Mahamadou Issoufou are among the heads of state invited by King Salman to the summit, where they will meet with Trump – who will give a speech about Islam.

