FPM MP blasts "smear campaign" on electricity reform plan

Change and Reform bloc MP Amal Abou Zeid Thursday questioned what he called a "smear campaign" against the Free Patriotic Movement.



His Twitter posts focused on the draft electricity reform bill which Free Patriotic Movement Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil put forth.



Despite agreeing on an electricity reform plan, Abi Khalil's draft bill has been met with opposition.



State Minister for Refugee Affairs Mouin Merehbi Tuesday condemned the electricity plan, saying "no to the electricity barges".



Electricite du Liban's deficit currently stands at LL2.1 trillion annually ($1.4 billion): 80 percent of this deficit is attributable to the cost of fuel oil, while the rest is due to poor collection of bills, electricity theft and technical problems.

...