Public prosecution presses charges against Al-Jadeed officials

Lebanon's public prosecutors Thursday pressed legal proceedings against senior Al-Jadeed TV channel officials after Speaker Nabih Berri filed a complaint, a judicial source told The Daily Star.



However, judiciary didn't look into a complaint filed by the television station against Berri.



Last week, Berri and Al-Jadeed TV channel got embroiled in a legal battle of complaint and counter-complaint following fierce accusations of blame over the torching of a TV station van.



On TV, Al-Jadeed's Khayyat accused Berri's Amal Movement of instigating the attack and made a link to the station's reports accusing Berri and Amal of graft.

