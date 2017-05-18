Lebanon's Finance Committee chair calls on MPs to attend meetings

Parliament's Finance and Budget Committee chairman Thursday blasted delegates for the second time over their lack of attendance.



Change and Reform MP Ibrahim Kanaan called during a news conference at the Parliament's Nejmeh Square for greater participation in draft state budget discussions in order to preserve public funds.



The Change and Reform bloc MP reiterated that the much-demanded public sector salary scale is not included in the budget.



Wednesday's meeting resulted in the approval of four articles of the draft budget, the Change and Reform bloc MP said on Twitter.

