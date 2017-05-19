Fidget Spinners: The fad distracting the nation

The weighted spokes keep the spinner twirling far longer than expected, mesmerizing the kids.



While it's hard to walk around Beirut today without seeing at least one person idly spinning away, Bou Monsef said that like other fads, the toy became a hit and would eventually be replaced by a different craze.



However, while a filler of dead time for many, Bou Monsef said there could be a more serious physiological applications to the Fidget Spinner – although thorough scientific studies would be needed to test and prove this.



According to various reports, Catherine Hettinger invented the Fidget Spinner and had the patent approved in 1997 .



Although the fidget spinner has been a huge hit for sellers, with vendors of the toy around Beirut telling The Daily Star that sales have gone through the roof, they have been banned from numerous schools for being too distracting in the classroom.

...