Designer’s Week brightens promenade at Zaitunay Bay

Tourism Minister Avedis Guidanian opened the fifth edition of Beirut's Designer's Week at Zaitunay Bay Thursday, an event expected to draw over 50,000 visitors to the seafront stalls this year.



After the talks, local designer Martha Fadel showcased her Spring/Summer collection.



Fadel has also showcased her work at New York Fashion Week.



On the opening day, crowds of aficionados and the curious thronged the lower promenade of the bay and Beirut Marina to enjoy the sun and sea, and peruse designers' stalls.

...