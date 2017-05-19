Lebanese expats in Cairo talk life, business ... and home

"Home away from home" is possibly the best way to describe how several Lebanese long-term residents of Cairo feel about their adopted country. Though they have been in Egypt for stints of different lengths, both Georges Ghazal and Rami Hamadeh said that there was a sense of familiarity in the country, something they could relate to.



Ghazal explained there was a bond between Egyptians and Lebanese that made it easier to integrate into the society.



Another part of Ghazal's decision to stay was that he believed his business would have a better chance of succeeding in Egypt.



With thousands of Lebanese heading to the Gulf, Ghazal saw Egypt as offering him more scope for working with a broader range of companies.



Hamadeh, like Ghazal, said that it wasn't difficult for him to feel at home.



Having spent time in many different countries, mainly in the Gulf, Hamadeh said he chose to relocate to Egypt because he saw potential there, despite the economic difficulties gripping the country.

...