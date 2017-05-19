Machnouk says time isn’t ripe for general amnesty

Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk warned Thursday that the political atmosphere was not conducive to a general amnesty for prisoners as he announced a joint-committee would be formed to study the matter. Machnouk's statement came after a meeting with Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel-Latif Derian at Beirut's Dar al-Fatwa. The joint-committee would be formed of religious officials legal experts to study and respond to the demands of inmates and their families, who have been calling for a general amnesty and staging protests across the country.



A general amnesty request must be put forward by the interior and justice ministers, and would also require approval from Aoun.

