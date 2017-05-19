AUB honors life, work of Etel Adnan

Ninety-two-year-old author, poet and artist Etel Adnan was presented with the University Medal from the American University of Beirut to honor her achievements throughout her prolific and remarkable career.



Having published over 20 books and 30 poetry anthologies in English and French throughout her career, Adnan is widely acclaimed in the literary realm.



Despite Adnan having spent a significant portion of her life in Lebanon, the professor lamented the fact that Adnan has never received the same recognition her home country as she garnered abroad. Mejcher-Atassi, who closely studied Adnan's work for years and worked with her, noted that her native land was long-overdue to recognize her work.



Previous recipients of the University Medal include the late former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.

...